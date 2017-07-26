{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Commodities Videos

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    {{ currentStream.Desc }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    Most Popular

    1h ago

    Goldcorp posts quarterly profit as costs fall; CFO to step down

    Nicole Mordant and John Benny, Reuters

    Goldcorp

    Goldcorp , The Canadian Press/Aaron Vincent Elkaim

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    VANCOUVER -- Canadian gold producer Goldcorp Inc (G.TO) reported better-than-expected earnings on Wednesday and lowered its forecast for costs this year, while also announcing that its chief financial officer, Russell Ball, would leave the company.

    Vancouver-based Goldcorp said Jason Attew, who is Goldcorp's senior vice president of corporate development and strategy, would replace Ball, who was leaving as "part of a planned succession".

    Goldcorp, which is the world's fourth-biggest gold producer by market value, reported net earnings of US$135 million, or 16 cents US per share, in the second quarter ended June 30.

    That compared with a loss of US$78 million, or nine cents US per share, a year earlier when production slumped due to a maintenance shutdown and slow restart at its biggest mine, Penasquito, in Mexico.

    Adjusted for one-off items, earnings were 12 cents US a share, ahead of analyst estimates of 8 cents a share, on average, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

    Goldcorp left unchanged its 2017 gold production forecast at approximately 2.5 million ounces. But it reduced its forecast for all-in sustaining costs, the industry benchmark, to US$825 an ounce from US$850 before, reflecting progress on its cost reduction program.

    The company produced 635,000 ounces of gold in the second quarter at US$800 an ounce. That compared with 613,000 ounces at a cost of US$1,067 per ounce in the second quarter of 2016.