Greg Newman, senior wealth advisor, director and portfolio manager at Newman Group, Scotia Wealth Management

FOCUS: Canadian dividend stocks and protection strategies

_______________________________________________________________

MARKET OUTLOOK

High valuations, record highs, investor complacency, central bank balance sheet normalization and an uncertain Trump agenda have many calling for caution. But I believe synchronized global reflation, improving economic data in all key regions, improving top and bottom line earnings coupled with still relatively low interest rates and favourable U.S. fiscal stimulation should keep the bulls running a while yet. Stocks may not be cheap but they are still far more attractive than many other asset classes. Wonderland will not last forever but enjoy it while it is here.

TOP PICKS

Greg Newman's Top Picks Greg Newman, senior wealth advisor, director and portfolio manager of Newman Group, Scotia Wealth Management, discusses his top picks: Telus, Thomson Reuters and Restaurant Brands.

TELUS (T.TO)

Offers investors a solid, growing dividend at a time when we believe free cash flow is close to accelerating. We believe this should lead to multiple expansion.

THOMSON REUTERS (TRI.TO)

Offers investors a solid, growing dividend at a time when we believe high margins, top line growth and buy backs should support earnings growth for investors.

RESTAURANT BRANDS (QSR.TO)

Offers investors an exciting way to play the growth of the iconic brands of Tim Hortons, Burger King and Popeyes in terms of new locations, ongoing innovation and new market development.

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND T Y Y Y TRI Y Y Y QSR Y Y Y

PAST PICKS: OCTOBER 21, 2016

Greg Newman's Past Picks Greg Newman, senior wealth advisor, director and portfolio manager of Newman Group, Scotia Wealth Management, discusses his past picks: Algonquin Power & Utilities, WSP Global and H&R Reit.

ALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES (AQN.TO)

Then: $11.73

Now: $13.46

Return: 14.74%

Total return: 20.20%

WSP GLOBAL (WSP.TO)

Then: $41.89

Now: $57.29

Return: 36.76%

Total return: 40.95%

H&R REIT (HR_u.TO)

Then: $22.79

Now: $21.64

Return: -5.04%

Total return: 1.04%

TOTAL RETURN AVERAGE: 20.73%



DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND AQN Y Y Y WSP Y Y Y HR_u Y Y Y

WEBSITE: www.newmangroup.ca