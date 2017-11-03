2h ago
Greg Newman's Top Picks: November 3, 2017
BNN.ca Staff
Greg Newman, senior wealth advisor, director and portfolio manager at Newman Group, Scotia Wealth Management
FOCUS: Canadian dividend stocks and protection strategies
MARKET OUTLOOK
High valuations, record highs, investor complacency, central bank balance sheet normalization and an uncertain Trump agenda have many calling for caution. But I believe synchronized global reflation, improving economic data in all key regions, improving top and bottom line earnings coupled with still relatively low interest rates and favourable U.S. fiscal stimulation should keep the bulls running a while yet. Stocks may not be cheap but they are still far more attractive than many other asset classes. Wonderland will not last forever but enjoy it while it is here.
TOP PICKS
TELUS (T.TO)
Offers investors a solid, growing dividend at a time when we believe free cash flow is close to accelerating. We believe this should lead to multiple expansion.
THOMSON REUTERS (TRI.TO)
Offers investors a solid, growing dividend at a time when we believe high margins, top line growth and buy backs should support earnings growth for investors.
RESTAURANT BRANDS (QSR.TO)
Offers investors an exciting way to play the growth of the iconic brands of Tim Hortons, Burger King and Popeyes in terms of new locations, ongoing innovation and new market development.
|DISCLOSURE
|PERSONAL
|FAMILY
|PORTFOLIO/FUND
|T
|Y
|Y
|Y
|TRI
|Y
|Y
|Y
|QSR
|Y
|Y
|Y
PAST PICKS: OCTOBER 21, 2016
ALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES (AQN.TO)
- Then: $11.73
- Now: $13.46
- Return: 14.74%
- Total return: 20.20%
WSP GLOBAL (WSP.TO)
- Then: $41.89
- Now: $57.29
- Return: 36.76%
- Total return: 40.95%
H&R REIT (HR_u.TO)
- Then: $22.79
- Now: $21.64
- Return: -5.04%
- Total return: 1.04%
TOTAL RETURN AVERAGE: 20.73%
|DISCLOSURE
|PERSONAL
|FAMILY
|PORTFOLIO/FUND
|AQN
|Y
|Y
|Y
|WSP
|Y
|Y
|Y
|HR_u
|Y
|Y
|Y
