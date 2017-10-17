{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    IBM quarterly revenue slips on weak demand

    A woman passes by the IBM offices in New York

    A woman passes by the IBM offices in New York , Reuters

     International Business Machines Corp (IBM.N) handily beat analysts' quarterly revenue estimates on Tuesday as the technology company's shift to cloud and security services gains traction.

    Shares of the company rose 3 per cent to US$151 in extended trading. They had dropped nearly 12 per cent this year.

    Under Chief Executive Ginni Rometty, IBM has in recent years shifted focus to growth areas across its businesses, such as cloud, cybersecurity and data analytics, to counter a slowdown in its legacy hardware and software businesses.

    Revenue from these businesses, which IBM calls its "strategic imperatives," climbed 11 per cent to US$8.8 billion in the third quarter ended Sept. 30.

    Total revenue fell marginally to US$19.15 billion from US$19.23 billion a year earlier, marking the smallest quarterly decline since the third quarter of 2016.

    Analysts on average had expected revenue of US$18.60 billion, according to Thomson Reuters.

    IBM said there was "enthusiastic adoption" of its new z Systems mainframe, which began shipping in September.

    The company's net income fell to US$2.73 billion, or US$2.92 per share, in the third quarter, from US$2.85 billion, or US$2.98 per share, a year earlier.

    Excluding one-time items, IBM earned US$3.30 per share, beating analysts' estimates of US$3.28.