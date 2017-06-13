Interest in new iPhone surging ahead of release: Survey

The number of iPhone owners who are planning to get their hands in the next generation of Apple's (AAPL.O) smartphone is gaining momentum ahead of its 10th anniversary release, according to a new survey.

A report by Loup Ventures' Gene Munster, who is a former high-profile Apple analyst, reveals 25 per cent of current iPhone users in the U.S. plan to upgrade with the release of the next device, 10 per cent more than the previous year. The survey, conducted a week before Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) earlier this month, gathered responses of 501 U.S. consumers, 220 of whom are Apple users.

More than half of respondents planning to buy the next iPhone said they'd be interested in augmented reality features. Munster, who called Apple's ARKit the "single most important announcement" from the WWDC, expects an AR-enhanced iPhone to come out this fall. The ARKit toolset will allow developers to build AR into their apps.

Loup Ventures forecast iPhone revenue growth to increase from flat during the iPhone 7 cycle to 11 per cent for the next generation's cycle. They also expect the new phone will start shipping in October rather than Apple's usual launch dates in September, due to challenges related to its OLED curved screen.

Apple shares bounced back at the open Tuesday after the stock plunged on two downgrades, leading a two-day, sector-wide selloff.