    1h ago

    Jean Coutu profit down, revenue up as Metro takeover awaits

    The Canadian Press

    Jean Coutu

    Jean Coutu , The Canadian Press

    MONTREAL - Quebec-based pharmacy chain Jean Coutu Group Inc. earned $47.8 million in its latest quarter, down from $51.5 million a year ago even as revenue improved.

    The drug store retailer says the profit amounted to 26 cents per diluted share for the three-month period ended Sept. 2 compared with 28 cents per diluted share in the same period a year earlier.

    It attributed the drop in earnings to a lower contribution from its Pro Doc generic drug business following a regulatory change that took effect in January.

    Revenue in what was Jean Coutu's second quarter totalled $744.3 million, up from $701.2 million.

    Last week, Jean Coutu agreed to a $4.5-billion takeover offer from grocery store chain Metro Inc.

    Jean Coutu shareholders (PJCa.TO) are being offered a combination of cash and stock worth about $24.50 per share.