    1h ago

    Kohl's long-time CEO Kevin Mansell to retire

    Anne D'Innocenzio, The Associated Press

    Shoppers walk to a Kohl's retail store in Salem, New Hampshire

    Shoppers walk to a Kohl's retail store in Salem, New Hampshire

    NEW YORK — Kohl's (KSS.N) long-time CEO Kevin Mansell is retiring and will be replaced by Michelle Gass, a former Starbucks (SBUX.O) executive who has been with the company since 2013.

    The company said Tuesday that the change in leadership will take place in May.

    Mansell, a 35-year company veteran, has been CEO since August 2008.

    Gass was hired as the company's chief customer officer and took on the role of chief merchandising officer in 2015. She was with Starbucks for 17 years prior to joining Kohl's.

    Sona Chawla, Kohl's chief operating officer, will become president, a post also held by Mansell.

    Like many department stores, Kohl's based in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, has been trying to reinvent itself as shoppers move online.