Local Canadian retailers gearing up for their busiest day of the year

Local retailers in Canada are getting ready for their most hectic day of the year — and it’s not Black Friday, Cyber Monday, or Boxing Day.

Saturday is when holiday shopping at local businesses is expected to peak, according to Square Inc. (SQ.N).

“We anticipate local retail stores across Canada will see a flurry of activity on Saturday, November 25, as sales reach their peak for the year,” Cathy Vigrass, head of Canada at Square, said in a statement.

The payment processor analyzed holiday shopping trends for 2016 using data from sellers who used its technology. It found that, on average, 40 per cent of local retailers’ sales for the year were made during November and December, with an equal volume of sales having occurred in both months. And the Saturday after Black Friday was the busiest holiday shopping day for local retailers across Canada.

Apart from Christmas Day, Boxing Day had the lowest volume of sales of all days during the months of November and December.

“No surprise here, given nearly all retail local businesses (99.9 per cent) are closed on Boxing Day,” Leslie Jackson, Communications Manager at Square, said in an e-mail.

Jackson noted this signals a shift in the behaviour of Canadian shoppers, who are increasingly adopting habits of their American counterparts, with Small Business Saturday in the U.S. encouraging consumers to shop at local retailers on the Saturday following Black Friday.

“In recent years, Canadian consumers have more closely mirrored American holiday shopping patterns with the shift from Boxing Day to the increasing popularity of holiday shopping in November: Black Friday, the Saturday following Black Friday, and Cyber Monday,” Jackson said.