24m ago
Magna profit tops estimates on strong Europe, Asia demand
Reuters,
Security Not Found
The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist
Canadian auto parts maker Magna International Inc's (MG.TO) profit topped analysts' estimates, helped by strong demand in Europe and Asia, and the company raised its full-year sales forecast.
The company said it now expects 2017 total sales of US$38.3 billion to US$39.5 billion, compared with its previous forecast of US$37.7 billion to US$39.4 billion.
Magna, which also assembles cars under contract from motor vehicle manufacturers, counts General Motors Co (GM.N), Volkswagen AG (VLKAY.PKL), BMW (BMWYY.PK) and Ford Motor Co (F.N) as its biggest customers.
- Greg Newman discusses Magna International
- Keith Richards discusses Magna International
- John Burke discusses Magna International
MARKET CALL: MAGNA INTERNATIONAL (MG.TO)
Magna said sales in Europe rose 14.2 per cent to US$2.50 billion and sales in Asia rose five per cent to US$576 million, lifting up its total sales by 7.3 per cent to US$9.50 billion.
On an adjusted basis, the company reported a profit of US$1.37 per share, beating the average analyst estimate of US$1.32, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net income attributable to Magna was flat at US$503 million for the quarter ended Sept. 30.
However, on a per-share basis it rose to US$1.36 from US$1.29 a year earlier as the latest quarter saw a drop in the number of shares outstanding.