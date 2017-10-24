McDonald's reports better-than-expected same-store sales in U.S.

The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

McDonald's Corp (MCD.N) reported better-than-expected quarterly sales at established U.S. restaurants on Tuesday, as it attracted more customers with its US$1 and US$2 beverages and premium customizable sandwiches such as Sriracha artisan chicken.

Sales at U.S. restaurants open at least 13 months rose 4.1 per cent, above the 3.4 per cent growth expected on average by analysts polled by research firm Consensus Metrix.

Net income rose to US$1.88 billion, or US$2.32 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from US$1.28 billion, or US$1.50 per share, a year earlier.

