Nick Majendie's Top Picks: September 19, 2017
BNN.ca Staff
Nick Majendie, senior portfolio manager, Scotia Wealth Management
Focus: Canadian large caps
MARKET OUTLOOK
After being the best performing of all developed equity markets in the world in 2016, the TSX has been a serious laggard in 2017 – largely as a result of the energy sector– like energy stocks in the U.S. but more so –and disappointing performance by the financial sector despite good results. Consequently, the TSX has lagged the S&P 500 by just over twelve per cent year-to-date. However, for a Canadian investor, the increase of over ten per cent in the value of the Canadian versus the U.S. dollar year-to-date, means that the difference in currency adjusted terms is barely two per cent.
We also believe that global oil inventories are declining at a greater pace than most investors realize. If the oil price firms as we expect over the next three to six months, we believe the scene is set for a change to outperformance by the TSX relative to the S&P 500. Also, valuations for Canadian stocks are at a significant discount to U.S. stocks.
TOP PICKS
METHANEX (MX.TO)
YAMANA GOLD (YRI.TO)
PEYTO EXPLORATION AND DEVELOPMENT (PEY.TO)
|DISCLOSURE
|PERSONAL
|FAMILY
|PORTFOLIO/FUND
|MX
|Y
|Y
|Y
|YRI
|Y
|Y
|Y
|PEY
|Y
|Y
|Y
PAST PICKS
BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS (BIP_U.TO)
- Then: $43.92
- Now: $53.76
- Return: 22.40%
- Total return: 27.94%
ENBRIDGE (ENB.TO)
- Then: $57.91
- Now: $50.60
- Return: -12.62%
- Total return: -8.80%
METHANAX (MX.TO)
- Then: $39.69
- Now: $64.71
- Return: 63.03%
- Total return: 67.16%
|DISCLOSURE
|PERSONAL
|FAMILY
|PORTFOLIO/FUND
|BIP_U
|Y
|Y
|Y
|ENB
|Y
|Y
|Y
|MX
|Y
|Y
|Y
