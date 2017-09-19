Nick Majendie, senior portfolio manager, Scotia Wealth Management

Focus: Canadian large caps

MARKET OUTLOOK

After being the best performing of all developed equity markets in the world in 2016, the TSX has been a serious laggard in 2017 – largely as a result of the energy sector– like energy stocks in the U.S. but more so –and disappointing performance by the financial sector despite good results. Consequently, the TSX has lagged the S&P 500 by just over twelve per cent year-to-date. However, for a Canadian investor, the increase of over ten per cent in the value of the Canadian versus the U.S. dollar year-to-date, means that the difference in currency adjusted terms is barely two per cent.

We also believe that global oil inventories are declining at a greater pace than most investors realize. If the oil price firms as we expect over the next three to six months, we believe the scene is set for a change to outperformance by the TSX relative to the S&P 500. Also, valuations for Canadian stocks are at a significant discount to U.S. stocks.

TOP PICKS

METHANEX (MX.TO)

YAMANA GOLD (YRI.TO)

PEYTO EXPLORATION AND DEVELOPMENT (PEY.TO)