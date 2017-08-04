OTTAWA,- Canada's trade deficit widened far more than expected in June as a drop in shipments of metal and energy products pulled exports back from the previous month's record high, data from Statistics Canada showed on Friday.

Canada's trade gap with the world was $3.60 billion, exceeding economists' forecasts of a $1.35 billion deficit. The national statistics agency revised May figures to show a wider shortfall of $1.36 billion than the initially reported gap of $1.09 billion.

“The trade report was pretty bad, but the one-time factors impacting both exports and imports make it tough to get a clear picture,” wrote BMO Capital Markets Macro Strategist Benjamin Reitzes in a note to clients.

Exports tumbled 4.3 per cent to $46.51 billion, the largest decrease since February 2016 as both prices and volumes declined. Imports edged up 0.3 per cent to $50.12 billion, setting a record high.

Exports fell in nine out of 11 categories, led by a decrease in metal and other mineral products, as well as energy.

Exports of crude oil and bitumen tumbled 7.4 per cent, the fourth consecutive monthly decline. The statistics agency said this was unusual for June, when crude oil exports normally increase.

The decrease in oil shipments led to a 4.5 per cent decline in exports to the United States. The trade surplus with the United States, which accounted for 74 per cent of Canadian exports in June, shrank to $2.17 billion, the smallest since June 2016.

