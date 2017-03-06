PrivateBancorp moves CIBC deal vote forward

TORONTO -- PrivateBancorp (PVTB.O) has moved up the date for its shareholders to vote on a deal that could see CIBC (CM.TO) buy the Chicago-based lender.

The U.S. bank announced Monday that its special meeting to vote on the acquisition is now expected to be held on or about May 4.

Previously, a shareholder vote scheduled for last December was postponed to June 29 after shares of PrivateBancorp rose above the value implied in the proposed takeover deal, which was announced last June.

At the time, PrivateBancorp said its shareholders needed more time to consider the transaction.

The acquisition of PrivateBancorp would allow CIBC to expand its business in the U.S. amid slowing loan growth at home.

CIBC is Canada's fifth largest bank by market capitalization.

