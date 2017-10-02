RioCan plans to sell 100 properties worth $2B by 2020

RioCan REIT (REI_u.TO) is accelerating plans to dial in on Canada’s six largest cities, announcing its intent to sell 100 properties worth about $2 billion by the end of the decade. The move will see 90 per cent of RioCan’s annual revenue concentrated in the sextet of markets, up from the current 75.2 per cent and well above the 57.7 per cent in 2004.

“Our strategy to accelerate our portfolio’s focus on Canada’s six major markets will streamline our business model, advance the growth profile of RioCan to one of the strongest organic growth models in Canada, and improve the resilience of our portfolio in the ever changing retail environment,” Edward Sonshine, CEO of RioCan said in a release.

The sale will drastically reduce RioCan’s property count, which stood at 299 in the second quarter of this year. RioCan is earmarking the proceeds for a share buyback, development activities and as a credit backstop. The REIT is also suspending its dividend reinvestment plan to maximize the effectiveness of the buyback.