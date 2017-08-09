{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    Sun Life earnings beat estimates amid strong overall growth

    Insurer Sun Life Financial (SLF.TO) posted second-quarter earnings which were ahead of market expectations, benefiting from strong growth in each of its businesses.

    Sun Life reported net income of $574 million, or 93 cents per share, in the second quarter to June 30, compared with $480 million, or 78 cents per share in the same period the year before.

    Analysts had on average had forecast earnings of 89 Canadian cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data.

    More to come.