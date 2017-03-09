TORONTO -- Sunrise Records is revealing more of the locations where it plans to open stores.

The Ontario-based company confirmed 29 locations in a batch of malls on Thursday where it will replace closing HMV retail spaces. Sunrise says some of them could begin operating within a few weeks.

Details come after the company revealed last month it would move into 70 retail spaces being vacated by HMV Canada as it shuts down all of its stores across the country.

In British Columbia, Sunrise will open two locations in Burnaby, while Alberta will have stores in Fort McMurray, Lethbridge and Medicine Hat. Two locations in Calgary, and another in Edmonton will be added to the previously announced two-level store in West Edmonton Mall.

Sunrise Records: 'Massive selection' of merchandise key to success Sunrise Records will be taking over 70 HMV mall locations. President Doug Putman joins BNN to discuss the expansion, declining CD sales and how he plans to use high-margin merchandise to avoid HMV's fate.

Manitoba will have two Sunrise locations in Winnipeg, while Saskatchewan will get one in Regina.

In Ontario, Sunrise will open stores in Belleville, Guelph, Hamilton, Mississauga, Ottawa, Owen Sound, Pickering, Sault Ste. Marie and St. Catharines, alongside its existing stores in the province.

Quebec will see six stores across Hull, Quebec City, Saint Bruno, Saguenay, Trois-Rivieres and Victoriaville.

Two stores are planned for New Brunswick in Saint John and Fredericton.

Sunrise says it will reveal the rest of the planned locations starting March 20. Stores will begin opening in early April.

LOCATIONS REVEALED SO FAR

B.C.

Metrotown – Burnaby, BC

Orchard Park – Kelowna, BC

Alberta

Sunridge Mall – Calgary, AB

Marlborough Mall – Calgary, AB

West Edmonton Mall – Edmonton, AB (20,000 square foot store with performance stage)

Londonderry Mall – Edmonton, AB

Peter Pond Mall – Fort McMurray, AB

Park Place Mall – Lethbridge, AB

Medicine Hat Mall – Medicine Hat, AB

Saskatchewan

Southland Mall – Regina, SK

Manitoba

Kildonan Place – Winnipeg, MB

Polo Park – Winnipeg, MB

Ontario

Quinte Mall – Belleville

Stone Road Mall – Guelph, ON

Limeridge Mall – Hamilton, ON

Square One – Mississauga, ON

Place d’Orléans – Ottawa, ON

Heritage Place Mall – Owen Sound, ON

Pickering Town Centre – Pickering, ON

Station Mall – Sault Ste. Marie, ON

The Pen Centre – St Catharines, ON

Quebec

Les Galeries de Hull – Hull, QC

Place Fleur de Lys – Quebec City, QC

Promenades St-Bruno – Saint Bruno, QC

Place du Royaume – Saguenay, QC

Centre commercial Les Rivières – Trois-Rivieres, QC

La Grande place des Bois-Francs – Victoriaville, QC

New Brunswick

McAllister Place – Saint John, NB

Regent Mall – Fredericton, NB