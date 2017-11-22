Canada's main stock index approached an all-time high in morning trade on Wednesday, with energy stocks leading the gains as U.S. crude prices hit their highest level since July last year.

At 9:53 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 42.85 points, or 0.27 per cent, at 16,119.50.

It hit an all-time high of 16,131.79 on Nov. 7.

The energy group, which accounts for almost a fifth of the index's weight, climbed 1.0 percent as U.S. crude prices rose 1.6 percent to $57.73 a barrel.

The largest percentage gainer on the index was NexGen Energy Ltd (NXE.TO), which rose 3.2 per cent, while the most influential was Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ.TO), which added 1.5 per cent to $44.48.

The move higher for oil was in part due to TransCanada Corp (TRP.TO) cutting crude flows from Canada into the United States. TransCanada fell 1.1 per cent to $63.56.

Seven of the index's 10 main groups were in positive territory, with the financials group up 0.4 per cent and the materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, adding 0.6 per cent.

The TSX posted eight new 52-week highs and no new lows. Across all Canadian issues there were 48 new 52-week highs and six new lows.