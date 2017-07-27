White House no longer considering border tax as part of system overhaul

WASHINGTON - Trump administration officials and congressional leaders are no longer considering an import-based tax system to rewrite the tax code. That had been contemplated to lower rates without blowing a hole in the budget.

They say in a joint statement they're "confident" a border tax system is no longer needed to reduce rates. The Republican majority in the House had been pushing the border tax to prevent a ballooning budget deficit.

Canada's Foreign Affairs Minister expressed her leasure at the decision Thursday afternoon via Twitter.

Canada is pleased to see the border tax proposal dropped by the US. We know our people and economies prosper together. #cdnpoli #CanUS — Chrystia Freeland (@cafreeland) July 27, 2017

The statement provided few details about the intended tax overhaul that Congress is supposed to consider this fall.

The joint statement came from Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, White House economics aide Gary Cohn, House Speaker Paul Ryan, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senate Finance Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch and House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady.