Kinder Morgan Canada has the green light to begin work on its stalled Trans Mountain pipeline expansion. The National Energy Board says the company does not have to comply with two sections of bylaws in Burnaby, B.C. that were holding up the $7.4B project. The order comes three days after the regulator heard the case in Calgary. The mayor of Burnaby is waiting for more information from the NEB before considering whether to appeal.

BREXIT BREAKTHROUGH

The U.K. and the European Union have made a significant breakthrough on the terms of their Brexit divorce. The two sides were able to reach a deal on the sensitive issue of the Irish border. This move clears the way to move on to the second phase of trade and transition negotiations.

ROGERS MAKES CHANGES TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Edward and Melinda Rogers are moving into the two top board positions at the company founded by their father, the late Ted Rogers. Edward, who is currently the deputy chair, will replace Alan Horn as chair of the board, and Melinda will become deputy chair. The moves will be effective in the New Year. Horn, a Rogers family friend and former CFO for the company will remain on the board.

DAVIDSTEA IS FOR SALE

Shares of DavidsTea will be in the spotlight after the company said it was reviewing its options – including a possible sale – following a weaker than expected third quarter. The Montreal-based company went public more than two years ago. Starbucks closed its Teavana stores in July.

BITCOIN

Bitcoin enthusiasts are holding back this morning. The cryptocurrency broke through US$16,000 on Thursday before retreating slightly from its highs, but it remains up nearly 50 per cent this week alone. The Cboe is set to begin trading bitcoin futures this Sunday, though investors remain divided on its validity. BNN’s Jameson Berkow will join us from a Bitcoin Bootcamp – an event in Toronto focused on bitcoin and blockchain technology.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES:

-TSX record high watch: 16,131.79 is the all-time high set on Nov. 7.

-The National Ballet of Canada kicks off its production of The Nutcracker this weekend. The classic holiday show attracts nearly 50,000 patrons every year. BNN’s Paige Ellis caught up with the company’s executive director to discuss everything from corporate giving, protecting against down years and the importance of those sugar plum fairies.

-The wildfires in California are spreading and getting worse, high winds are thwarting efforts to contain them.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable data: Canadian housing starts, Canadian industrial capacity utilization rates, U.S. non-farm payrolls, U.S. consumer sentiment

-Deadline for U.S. Congress to agree on government funding deal

