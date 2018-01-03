RICHMOND, B.C. — A state-of-the-art design school named after the founder of active wear giant Lululemon is the latest addition to Kwantlen Polytechnic University's campus in Richmond, B.C.

The Wilson School of Design, named in honour of project donor Chip Wilson and his wife Shannon, will add 140 full-time seats at the university, bringing the number of design spaces to almost 700.

In opening the facility Wednesday, Minister of Advanced Education Melanie Mark, says the facility will drive students' budding design, creative and business goals to the next level.

In addition to expanded study and design areas, the $36-million, high-tech space includes innovative teaching studios and labs, a testing centre and advanced technology such as laser cutters, 3D printers and ultrasonic welders.

The facility will provide space for existing design programs, such as the bachelor of design in fashion and technology, bachelor of interior design, and continuing and professional education.

The building will also house the university's product design and technical apparel design programs, which educate students in the development of performance, technical, medical and protective wear.