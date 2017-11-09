Keg Restaurants, ATB Financial included in Aon list of Canada’s best employers

Companies in the banking and financial services sector dominate Aon plc’s annual list of the Canada’s "Best Employers." The list, compiled by the Toronto-based professional services firm, recognizes 63 companies whose employees show high engagement.

Companies from the software and IT, insurance, as well as construction and engineering sectors also ranked highly on list.

Those singled out for recognition include ATB Financial, Federal Express Canada, Keg Restaurants, and The Co-operators.

Many of the companies are experiencing some form of disruption that is creating uncertainty for employees who must work in different ways while still delivering expected results.

“Not only do Best Employers do a better job enabling their employees, but they are also more effective in supporting employees through technology and work process changes,” said Todd Mathers, Partner, Talent, Rewards and Performance Consulting, Aon Hewitt in a release.

This is the 19th year for the Aon Best Employers in Canada List. The study is based on surveys of more than 734,000 employees from about 500 different Canadian organizations.