    31m ago

    Shopify falls after short-seller Andrew Left releases critical video

    Ian Vandaelle, Chase Producer, BNN

    Canadian e-commerce company Shopify Inc logo is shown on a computer screen

    Canadian e-commerce company Shopify Inc logo is shown on a computer screen , Reuters/Mike Blake

    Shares of Shopify fell as much as 10 per cent after high-profile short-seller Andrew Left of Citron Research posted a critical video on the company Wednesday, calling it a “get rich quick scheme” and comparing to Herbalife.

    In the video, Left called on the U.S. Federal Trade Commission to investigate Shopify’s business practices.

    “What we see Shopify doing is selling business opportunities. Now some of their merchants actually have physical stores, but the majority of them are just using some dropship method and buying an opportunity to make money,” he said.

    Left said he believes the company to be worth half its current market cap, or US$55 per share, even without FTC intervention. His comparison to Herbalife stems from a US$200-million settlement in 2015 with the FTC tied to the company’s sales practices.

    Shopify was not immediately available for comment.