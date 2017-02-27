{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    From aluminum to zinc and everything in between, join BNN for the latest insight into the hot world of commodities and the companies that produce them, including interviews with mineral and mining entrepreneurs from Canada and around the globe. Whether it's a gold play in the Andes or a hot offshore oil prospect, BNN has you covered on commodities. 

     

    Email: commodities@bnn.ca

    52m ago

    TransCanada offers to sell stake in two natural gas pipelines

    John Benny, Reuters

    A natural gas flare on an oil well pad burns as the sun sets outside Watford City, North Dakota

    A natural gas flare on an oil well pad burns as the sun sets outside Watford City, North Dakota , Reuters

    TransCanada Corp (TRP.TO) said it has offered to sell stakes in two natural gas pipelines that serve the U.S. Northeast to TC PipeLines LP (TCP.N), U.S.-based master limited partnership in which it holds a 27 per cent stake.

    TransCanada said it would sell its 49.3 per cent stake in the Iroquois gas transmission system and the remaining 11.8 per cent stake it holds in the Portland natural gas transmission system.

    Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

    "This offer demonstrates the meaningful role that TC PipeLines, LP can fulfill in funding a portion of our $23 billion near-term capital program," said TransCanada Chief Executive Russ Girling said in a statement.

    TransCanada had sold a 49.9 per cent stake in the Portland pipeline to TC PipeLines in January 2016.

    "... We believe this investment will further strengthen our cash flows and our ability to increase our quarterly distributions this year in line with recent increases," Brandon Anderson, president of TC PipeLines GP Inc, said in a statement.

    TC PipeLines said the offer was subject to approval by its board of directors.

    The Iroquois pipeline is jointly operated by TransCanada and Dominion Resources Inc (D.N) and extends from the TransCanada Mainline system at the U.S. border near New York to markets in the U.S. Northeast.

    The Portland pipeline connects with the TransQuebec and Maritimes pipelines at the Canadian border and shares facilities with the Maritimes and Northeast Pipeline from Westbrook, Maine to a connection with the Tennessee gas system near Boston.