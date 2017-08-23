Twitter seeks new Canadian leader amid Capern's abrupt exit

Twitter is hunting for a new leader in Canada after the abrupt exit of Managing Director Rory Capern, BNN has learned.

Twitter Canada confirmed via email that the search for a new managing director is underway and that there are no other personnel changes related to the change at the top.

Twitter (TWTR.N) would not comment on the circumstances surrounding Capern's departure, which is not seen as a sign the social media giant is reconsidering its presence in Canada.

Capern took the top post for Twitter Canada in early 2016, stepping into the void that was left behind after former CBC executive, and then-managing director for Canada, Kirstine Stewart was promoted to vice-president of North American media. She left Twitter last year.

Capern's exit is the latest in a series of top-level changes at the Canadian units of global tech behemoths. Sam Sebastian announced last month he's leaving Google Canada to become president and CEO of Pelmorex. And in May, Jordan Banks announced his plan to step down as head of Facebook Canada.