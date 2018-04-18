{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    Steve Carlisle named head of Cadillac, new GM Canada president is Travis Hester

    The Canadian Press

    The head of General Motors Canada is moving to head the global automaker's Cadillac division.

    The company says Steve Carlisle will replace Johan de Nysschen, who is leaving effectively immediately as head of the Cadillac group.

    The automaker also named Travis Hester as the new president of GM Canada.

    Hester is currently vice-president of GM's global product programs.

    Carlisle has been at the head of GM Canada since November 2014.

    As head of the Cadillac business and a senior vice-president of the parent company, Carlisle will report to GM president Dan Ammann.

     