    TransCanada request to amend KXL application denied by Nebraska regulators

    LINCOLN, NEBRASKA — Nebraska's Public Service Commission on Tuesday denied TransCanada Corp's (TRP.TO) motion to amend its application for a route for the proposed Keystone XL pipeline through the state, a move that the company had hoped would head off legal challenges against the project.

    The commission approved a path for Keystone XL last month, but it was not for the preferred route cited in the application. Instead the commission approved an "alternative mainline" route, a move pipeline opponents have said violated state statutes.

    After the approval, TransCanada asked the commission if it could retroactively amend the route application, saying it hoped to prevent lawsuits.