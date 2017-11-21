Loblaw steps up e-commerce game with launch of $9.99 a month loyalty program

Just weeks after announcing plans to merge its PC Plus and Shoppers Optimum points programs, Loblaw is looking to satisfy more customers with the launch of a new fee-based subscription program targeting current loyalty members.

The pilot program, PC Insiders, is for select PC Plus loyalty members in Ontario and British Columbia who are also President's Choice Financial Mastercard cardholders.

Members will pay $9.99 per month – or $99 annually – for a number of perks including extra reward points on certain products such as diapers and infant formula, free shipping on all beautyBOUTIQUE.ca and joefresh.com purchases, and a $99 PC travel credit once a year when booking a trip on pctravel.ca.

Subscribers will also receive free ‘Click & Collect’ pick-up service, allowing customers order their groceries online and pick them up in-store, at about 200 locations.

“Many Canadians, in particular busy parents, find themselves shopping several of our brands, both online and in person. PC Insiders is our next step in making that whole experience easier and more rewarding," said Galen G. Weston, Loblaw Chairman and CEO, in a press release Monday.

"We are working hard to meet the changing needs of Canadians through the combined reach of our digital properties and retail network.”

The program will expand next year across the country to members of the PC Optimum loyalty program, which launches Feb. 1, 2018.

Loblaw notes there is already a waiting list online for customers who wish to join the program.