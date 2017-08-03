{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    55m ago

    SNC-Lavalin posts higher quarterly profit

    Ahmed Farhatha, Reuters

    A pedestrian walks past the SNC-Lavalin Group Inc., headquarters in Montreal

    A pedestrian walks past the SNC-Lavalin Group Inc., headquarters in Montreal

     Canada's SNC-Lavalin Group Inc posted a higher quarterly profit on Thursday, as it benefited from lower expenses and income taxes, while demand in its core engineering and construction (E&C) business fell.

    The company's selling, general and administrative expenses fell nearly 8 per cent to $185.3 million in the second quarter ended June 30.

    Revenue from its E&C unit, its biggest business, fell 8.6 per cent to $1.87 billion due a decline in demand in the oil and gas, and power and infrastructure sectors.

    Total revenue declined to $1.93 billion from $2.10 billion.

    Net income attributable to SNC's shareholders was $136.4 million, or 91 Canadian cents a share, in the quarter, compared with $88.5 million, or 59 Canadian cents, a year earlier.