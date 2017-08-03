SNC-Lavalin posts higher quarterly profit

The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

Canada's SNC-Lavalin Group Inc posted a higher quarterly profit on Thursday, as it benefited from lower expenses and income taxes, while demand in its core engineering and construction (E&C) business fell.

The company's selling, general and administrative expenses fell nearly 8 per cent to $185.3 million in the second quarter ended June 30.

Revenue from its E&C unit, its biggest business, fell 8.6 per cent to $1.87 billion due a decline in demand in the oil and gas, and power and infrastructure sectors.

Total revenue declined to $1.93 billion from $2.10 billion.

Net income attributable to SNC's shareholders was $136.4 million, or 91 Canadian cents a share, in the quarter, compared with $88.5 million, or 59 Canadian cents, a year earlier.