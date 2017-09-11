Canada Jetlines aims for fares 'as cheap as a pair of jeans'

Canada Jetlines is ratcheting up competition in the ultra-low cost air carrier industry as the discount airliner aims to offer fares as cheap as a pair of pants.

“Our target customers are people who want to save money,” chief executive Stan Gadek told BNN in an interview. “People ask me how low are those fares going to be? And I will tell you they will be the same as the cost of a pair of jeans.”

Canada Jetlines unveiled more details about its flight paths today including offering services out of two Toronto Metropolitan Area airports ahead of its summer launch next year.

The company says it’s all about keeping a tight lid on costs.

“It’s integral to our model as an ultra-low cost carrier to operate from the secondary airports as part of the way we reduce our costs. Pearson [International Airport] would be cost prohibitive. So if we can operate out of Hamilton and Waterloo, which are excellent airports, that will help drive our costs lower,” he said.

Canada has seen a slew of new ultra-low cost carrier entrants over the past few years from both startups and the incumbents such as Flair Airlines and WestJet’s in-house discount airline.

Gadek says he’s planning on taking them all on.

“We will have the lowest costs compared to any Canadian, or U.S. carriers for that matter, including the ultra-low cost carriers,” he said. “When you have the lowest costs, you can offer the lowest price point…at a point well below their breakeven point. So even if they fill up 100 per cent, they’ll be losing money.”